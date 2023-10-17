Forecast Outlook - 10/17/23

The dry and sunny weather continues through the week with temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be running in the low 90s; within a few degrees of record-high temperatures for this time of year.

We’ll see a few high clouds pass through Tuesday afternoon. A good mix of sunshine this evening with a high temperature forecast of 91° today. We’ll keep highs in the low 90s and upper 80s through Saturday with light wind in the forecast.

We’ll start to notice the weather changes on Sunday as some more clouds roll in with wind gusts picking up into the 20-30 mph range. Clouds will be in and out with cooler air working in next week. Slight shower chances return on Monday with high temperatures back in the mid 70s. We’ll keep it on the cool side next week with shower chances remaining in the forecast.

