Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Fire burns Las Vegas Historic Westside building, site of proposed casino development

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fire on Sunday night burned through decades of history and memories for the Las Vegas Historic Westside at an abandoned building on Jackson Avenue and F Street that used to be the New Town Tavern turned Tokyo Casino.

“It’s a very historical site. It was the first black-owned casino,” said developer Shlomo Meiri. “It used to be a spot for the celebrities and famous at that time, and I hope to bring it back to what it used to be that will benefit everybody.”

It’s the same site where Meiri plans to build a large casino, hotel, and apartment property initially proposed to be 60 stories high.

It’s since been reduced to 34 stories to comply with a request from the F.A.A., with plans for 222 hotel rooms and almost 500 apartments and condos, as well as a casino, theater, and restaurants.

“It’s a depressed area, only vacant properties or vacant land, and somebody needs to do something about it, so we are here and want to do good for the community,” said Meiri.

The new building application is set to be discussed by the City Planning Commission in November.

Meiri said the project will bring more than a thousand jobs to the area, and he plans to hire people specifically from the Historic Westside community.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas fire officials said the existing building on the property will likely be a complete loss.

“It’s more complicated because now there’s no building to refinance, but it shouldn’t change the timing,” said Meiri, “as long as the city will work together with me to bring the community together and do something.”

The developer hopes the building will be approved and completed within five years.

In the meantime, he says there’s a neighborhood meeting planned for next Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Library to get more input from the community.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas firefighter arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south Valley crash
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

It runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday
Orleans Casino offering vaccine clinic to the public
No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation
Fire at proposed casino site in Historic Westside
The Golden Knights are 3-0 to start the season
VGK injury update
They include family 4-packs and standing-room-only tickets
New ticket options for VGK fans