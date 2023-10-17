As Durango nears opening, southwest Valley locals relish development

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just over a month, the Durango Casino and Resort will open, signaling the latest development in the booming southwest Valley. Even before it opens, some people who live nearby feel like they’ve already got a hub to call their own.

“Living here is interesting now,” Marilyn Jones, who’s lived in the southwest Valley since 2005, told FOX5 Monday.

Jones says the development of places like The Uncommons, located across the street from the new Durango project, means no more 20 minute drives for some local fun.

“You don’t have to go to Summerlin or Green Valley or Henderson,” she said excitedly. “This is great.”

Jones and other locals like Jason Rocheleau, a co-partner of the restaurant Amari in The Uncommons, recall a time not long ago when that area south of I-215 was just dirt lots.

“Four or five years ago, I lived right around the corner,” he said. “This is wild to me to see what’s happening. How quickly the growth has come.”

Rocheleau welcomes developments like the Durango Casino, because even though it represents competition, it further serves to make the southwest Valley a destination.

“It’s going to bring more attention to the area,” he said. “If you deliver and build that community with your neighbor, you don’t have anything to worry about.”

While southwest locals wait for the resort to open next month, Jovana Gocovac plans to continue coming to The Uncommons to hang out with her friends.

“I think it’s nice that now we have some local spots that aren’t exactly too touristy,” she said.

Gocovac and her friends also live in the area, and think that with all this development, the area will keep getting better for the people that live there.

“I would say the future’s definitely looking up for Vegas locals,” she said.

The Uncommons is still growing, with new shops, restaurants, apartments and parking structures still set to open in the future.

