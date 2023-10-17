‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru, animated holiday light show will open at a casino in the Las Vegas Valley this Christmas season.
According to a news release, described as the “the world’s largest drive-through animated light show,” “Rockin’ Christmas” will be held at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson for the holidays.
The mile-long attraction is set top open on Friday, Nov. 17 and will run through Dec. 31, the property said.
Produced by World of Illumination, the M Resort says the attraction features millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of moving displays.
Guests “will see everything from life-sized musical notes to retro Santa spinning it old school-style,” according to the release.
The outdoor attraction will be located on the southeast corner of the M Resort.
The property says the holiday experience offers reserved time and date tickets priced per vehicle, noting that on-site tickets and reservations are not available.
“Rockin’ Christmas” will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The attraction is also open on Monday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
For tickets and more information on Rockin’ Christmas, visit theMResort.com or worldofillumination.com.
