‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season

A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.(World of Illumination via M Resort)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru, animated holiday light show will open at a casino in the Las Vegas Valley this Christmas season.

According to a news release, described as the “the world’s largest drive-through animated light show,” “Rockin’ Christmas” will be held at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson for the holidays.

The mile-long attraction is set top open on Friday, Nov. 17 and will run through Dec. 31, the property said.

Produced by World of Illumination, the M Resort says the attraction features millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of moving displays.

Guests “will see everything from life-sized musical notes to retro Santa spinning it old school-style,” according to the release.

The outdoor attraction will be located on the southeast corner of the M Resort.

The property says the holiday experience offers reserved time and date tickets priced per vehicle, noting that on-site tickets and reservations are not available.

“Rockin’ Christmas” will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The attraction is also open on Monday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

For tickets and more information on Rockin’ Christmas, visit theMResort.com or worldofillumination.com.

