Cyclist killed in crash on roundabout near Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating after a cyclist was killed in an early morning crash near Lake Las Vegas.

According to a preliminary report, police and fire department units responded at approximately 6:40 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a commercial vehicle pulling two trailing units.

The bicyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Lake Las Vegas Parkway approaching the roundabout at the intersection of Montelago Boulevard. The commercial vehicle, with the right of way, was completing its right-hand turn in the same direction as the bicyclist.

The bicyclist attempted to pass alongside the right side of the commercial vehicle and was run over by the right-side wheels of the second trailing unit. Police said that neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in this incident.

The 40-year-old male bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died from his injuries. Traffic at the intersection was closed for approximately four hours while the investigation was conducted.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin are notified. The collision is being investigated as the eighth accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2023.

The collision is being investigated as the eighth accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2023.

