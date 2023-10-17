Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish

Bust is the second-largest to date, according to CBP.
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high street value.(Customs and Border Protection)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Customs officers at the San Luis Port of Entry have conducted the second largest seizure in Arizona for a special, endangered fish that is world-renowned as the “Cocaine of the Sea.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 109 pounds of the protected totoaba swim bladders, worth an estimated $910,000 to $1.365 million. A previous seizure for the same species was made in April, which was worth an estimated $2.7 million.

What is Totoaba and where is it found?

According to the feds, totoaba fish have been listed as an endangered species since 1979. The creature is used in Chinese medicine and as an Asian delicacy, but because of its protection, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell totoaba in the U.S. and Mexico.

The tontoaba is found in the Gulf of California and along Mexican waters. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a single tonoaba swim bladder is worth about $5,000 on the black market in the U.S. but is worth up to $10,000 in some Asian countries. Illegal fishing, habitat destruction and unintentional catches have contributed to the Totoaba fish’s decline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

CNN contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

New multi-agency law enforecement substation opens in downtown Las Vegas
New multi-agency law enforcement substation opens in downtown Las Vegas
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
With F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix just one month away, there is still no clear answer as to how...
Still no clear answer as to how Strip employees will get to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell does a burnout during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Water conservation program could make Las Vegas Grand Prix F1′s first net-zero water consumption race
Las Vegas police shoot, injure knife-wielding man they say charged at officers
Las Vegas police shoot, injure knife-wielding man they say charged at officers