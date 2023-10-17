Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour’ making stop in Las Vegas

Blippi generic
Blippi generic(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Blippi,” a favorite of preschool children around the world, is bringing his upcoming world tour to Las Vegas.

According to the website, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” will stop at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

“Dance, sing, and learn along with Blippi like you’ve never seen him before as he travels to new cities in this spectacular show, with special guest Meekah,” the website states.

According to TicketMaster, with the show scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, tickets for Blippi in Las Vegas will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

For more information, visit: https://blippithewonderfulworldtour.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas firefighter arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south valley crash

Latest News

A guest at a casino in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had quite a lucky Friday the 13th after...
Guest hits $100K jackpot at northwest Las Vegas casino on Friday the 13th
The producers of "Lady Like" stop by our Celebrity Spin Zone to raise money for Best Buddies....
Producers of "Lady Like" spin for charity
A photo of the "Rockin' Christmas" attraction is seen in Arizona in this provided photo.
‘Rockin’ Christmas’ drive-thru light show to open in Las Vegas Valley for holiday season
Welcome to Las Vegas sign lights up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Welcome to Las Vegas sign lights up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month