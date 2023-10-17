‘Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour’ making stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Blippi,” a favorite of preschool children around the world, is bringing his upcoming world tour to Las Vegas.

According to the website, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” will stop at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

“Dance, sing, and learn along with Blippi like you’ve never seen him before as he travels to new cities in this spectacular show, with special guest Meekah,” the website states.

According to TicketMaster, with the show scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, tickets for Blippi in Las Vegas will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

For more information, visit: https://blippithewonderfulworldtour.com/.

