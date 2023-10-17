Bicyclist injured after hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson, according to police.

Authorities say crews with the Henderson police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not considered to be a factor, Henderson police said.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was closed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

