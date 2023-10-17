Surprise Squad
Bicyclist injured after hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson, according to police.

Authorities say crews with the Henderson police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not considered to be a factor, Henderson police said.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was closed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

