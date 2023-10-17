Surprise Squad
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay

A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A sports bettor with Station Casinos turned $250 into nearly $200,000 after hitting a 10-team NFL parlay on Monday night.

According to Station Casinos, the unidentified better went into the “Monday Night Football” matchup having been on the right side of nine out of the 10-game bet.

The last piece of the puzzle was completed when the Cowboys covered and beat the Chargers 20-17, Station Casinos said in a post on Twitter/X.

According to the company, the $250 ticket collected the bettor $199,750.

