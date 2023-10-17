Actor and artist Booboo Stewart debuts new art gallery at Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - He is an actor known for his roles in the Twilight series, Disney’s Descendants, and the TV series “Good Trouble.”

Now, Booboo Stewart is showing off a different talent, as an artist.

You can check out his art at the Park West Gallery at the Forum shops over the next month or join him for a meet and greet Friday, October 20th from 4pm-7pm.

