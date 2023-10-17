Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Actor and artist Booboo Stewart debuts new art gallery at Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery

Booboo Stewart debuts new art gallery at Park West gallery at the Forum shops
By Dani Masten
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - He is an actor known for his roles in the Twilight series, Disney’s Descendants, and the TV series “Good Trouble.”

Now, Booboo Stewart is showing off a different talent, as an artist.

You can check out his art at the Park West Gallery at the Forum shops over the next month or join him for a meet and greet Friday, October 20th from 4pm-7pm.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns

Latest News

Booboo Stewart debuts new art gallery at Park West gallery at the Forum shops
Booboo Stewart debuts new art exhibit at Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery
On October 18th, Grant Sawyer Middle School’s Advanced Drama will be presenting the powerful...
Grant Sawyer Middle school presents "The Weight of your words" which promotes anti-bullying on campus
Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Walker Furniture has served Southern Nevada for decades, and a big part of their work is giving...
Walker Furniture giving back in the community