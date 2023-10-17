Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

2 Las Vegas Aces starters out for WNBA Finals game 4 Wednesday

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Mariah Janos
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In 24 hours the Las Vegas Aces will once again take the court at the Barclays Center looking to close out the series and become back-to-back WNBA champions -- a feat that hasn’t been done since 2002 when the Los Angeles Sparks took home two championships consecutively. But the group taking the court for game 4 is going to be a little different than the one we’ve seen all season.

Becky Hammon announced at Tuesday’s practice that both Gray and Stokes are ruled out for game 4. The severity and specifics of their injuries have not been released.

Stokes says she woke up and her foot was extremely sore and she was unable to walk on it. As for Gray, her injury came during Sunday’s game when battling Breanna Stewart in the post. Soon after, Hammon called a timeout and Gray was seen hopping on one leg to the locker room.

When asked how the Aces plan to replace Gray, Hammon said, “We do it by committee. I don’t think there’s any one person that’s going to step up and fill her shoes. It’s a next-man-up type of scenario. No one person is going to replace her you just, everyone steps up and does a little bit more.”

Luckily, the guard position is an area where the Aces have depth and a lot of talent. The point guard duties will be split up among Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Sydney Colson. As for the big, expect to see more of Kiersten Bell, Cayla George and Alaina Coates. The Aces will be using the entirety of their roster to fight for this championship.

Game 4 is Wednesday with a 5 p.m. PT tip-off at the Barclay’s Center.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas firefighter arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south valley crash

Latest News

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, right, defends Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray during the...
Status of Aces’ Chelsea Gray for Game 4 of WNBA Finals still unclear after foot injury
New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja...
New York Liberty force Game 4 against Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals after dominant win
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes...
Aces rout Liberty 104-76, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center...
Highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between Aces and Liberty begins Sunday