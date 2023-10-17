2 Las Vegas Aces starters out for WNBA Finals game 4 Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In 24 hours the Las Vegas Aces will once again take the court at the Barclays Center looking to close out the series and become back-to-back WNBA champions -- a feat that hasn’t been done since 2002 when the Los Angeles Sparks took home two championships consecutively. But the group taking the court for game 4 is going to be a little different than the one we’ve seen all season.

Becky Hammon announced at Tuesday’s practice that both Gray and Stokes are ruled out for game 4. The severity and specifics of their injuries have not been released.

Stokes says she woke up and her foot was extremely sore and she was unable to walk on it. As for Gray, her injury came during Sunday’s game when battling Breanna Stewart in the post. Soon after, Hammon called a timeout and Gray was seen hopping on one leg to the locker room.

When asked how the Aces plan to replace Gray, Hammon said, “We do it by committee. I don’t think there’s any one person that’s going to step up and fill her shoes. It’s a next-man-up type of scenario. No one person is going to replace her you just, everyone steps up and does a little bit more.”

Luckily, the guard position is an area where the Aces have depth and a lot of talent. The point guard duties will be split up among Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Sydney Colson. As for the big, expect to see more of Kiersten Bell, Cayla George and Alaina Coates. The Aces will be using the entirety of their roster to fight for this championship.

Game 4 is Wednesday with a 5 p.m. PT tip-off at the Barclay’s Center.

