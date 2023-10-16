Two injured in North Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple units responded to an early morning fire at a home in North Las Vegas on Monday.

A heavy fire on the second story of a residence was reported on the 1200 block of Malibua Sands Ave. at approximately 6:35 a.m. According to a City of North Las Vegas spokesperson, two occupants jumped from a second-floor window and suffered minor injuries.

Half a dozen engines and multiple other rescue units responded to the scene, which was closed almost three hours later.

