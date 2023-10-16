Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Two injured in North Las Vegas home fire

A house fire in North Las Vegas on Oct. 16
A house fire in North Las Vegas on Oct. 16(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple units responded to an early morning fire at a home in North Las Vegas on Monday.

A heavy fire on the second story of a residence was reported on the 1200 block of Malibua Sands Ave. at approximately 6:35 a.m. According to a City of North Las Vegas spokesperson, two occupants jumped from a second-floor window and suffered minor injuries.

Half a dozen engines and multiple other rescue units responded to the scene, which was closed almost three hours later.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’
Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 parking
Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City

Latest News

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Pedestrian hit in crash off Las Vegas Strip dies from injuries
Firefighters contained a fire in a single-story Las Vegas residence on Oct. 16
Structure fire near UNLV quickly contained
Signage for Lee Canyon Ski Resort is seen in the provided photo.
Lee Canyon looking to hire 150 people ahead of upcoming ski season
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Driver accused of DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas