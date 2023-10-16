Surprise Squad
Structure fire near UNLV quickly contained

Firefighters contained a fire in a single-story Las Vegas residence on Oct. 16
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A speedy dispatch of firefighters led to the safe containment of a fire east of the UNLV campus on Monday.

According to a Clark County report, the Combined Communications Center received calls about a building fire on the 1300 block of Living Desert Drive at approximately 11:06 a.m. An engine arrived on the scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke emitting from a single-story multi-family residence.

A primary search was completed with no victims found and the fire was knocked down within six minutes of arrival. A total of six engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, one EMS Supervisor and three chief officers responded for a total of 40 personnel.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. The fire was reportedly unintentional, and the loss amount is estimated to be less than $25,000.

