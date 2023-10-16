Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo misses 2nd half against Patriots with back injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back in Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots and didn’t play in the second half.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said after the game he didn’t have an update on Garoppolo and that he would be evaluated.

Should Garoppolo not be available to play next Sunday at Chicago, McDaniels will have to decide whether to go with veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell.

McDaniels has always maintained Hoyer would be the first quarterback in if Garoppolo was injured in a game, but O’Connell started Oct. 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers when Garoppolo missed the game with a concussion. O’Connell completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards in the loss, but lost two fumbles, threw an interception and was sacked seven times in the 24-17 loss.

The Raiders might want to see what kind of quarterback they have in O’Connell, a fourth-round pick out of Purdue. He was the emergency quarterback on Sunday.

Hoyer played on Sunday and completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards against the Patriots.

Garoppolo played the entire first half as the Raiders took a 13-3 lead. He was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Raiders knew when they signed Garoppolo that he has a long injury history. He missed all of organized team activities and minicamp because of a broken left foot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.