Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police generic/file photo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian had life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning near downtown.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:23 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Commerce Street.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Commerce Street. A pedestrian was crossing Charleston Boulevard west of the intersection and outside a marked crosswalk, police said.

The front of the Honda struck the pedestrian, according to authorities.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, with his injuries determined to be life-threatening by medical personnel.

Police noted that the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

