Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian had life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning near downtown.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:23 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Commerce Street.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Commerce Street. A pedestrian was crossing Charleston Boulevard west of the intersection and outside a marked crosswalk, police said.

The front of the Honda struck the pedestrian, according to authorities.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, with his injuries determined to be life-threatening by medical personnel.

Police noted that the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.