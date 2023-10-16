Pedestrian hit in crash off Las Vegas Strip dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car just off the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night has died from her injuries.

According to a Las Vegas police report, the crash happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. on Oct. 15. on E. Tropicana Ave. and Ocean Drive. Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated that a 2023 Kia EV6 was traveling eastbound on E. Tropicana Ave. approaching Ocean Drive when a pedestrian walking southbound crossed E. Tropicana against the pedestrian signal.

The Kia reached the intersection with a green traffic signal and struck the pedestrian. Arriving emergency medical personnel transported the woman to Sunrise Hospital with severe injuries.

The Kia’s driver remained at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of impairment, according to police. On Monday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section that the pedestrian, a 43-year-old woman from Long Beach, CA, died from her injuries despite all life-saving efforts.

Her death marked the 120th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

