Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Mother accused of killing daughter

The father called 911, police in Modesto, California, said. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR stafff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California mother is behind bars following the death of her own daughter.

Police said the mom killed the girl inside their Modesto apartment over the weekend.

Another child was inside the apartment at the time of the incident but was not hurt, police said.

It was the father who made the 911 call just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, claiming his wife killed their daughter.

“We have an rp on the line, unintelligible, saying their their wife killed their daughter,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Dad is saying that his daughter is 11-44. Mom still inside, sounds like it was a knife wound?”

When police arrived at the Crown Ridge Apartments on Scenic Drive, they found a young girl dead inside one of the units.

Police said they arrested Mina Nazari for murder.

Modesto police have not released the girl’s age or details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Experts said the whole family should seek out professional help as they try to process the indescribable loss.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, in 2021, over 1,8000 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Kalene Kahn talked about how a family processes this type of trauma, particularly for the young child still inside that home following the apparent homicide.

“When someone goes through trauma, they are carrying around a nervous system now that just feels unsafe at any or all times. So really, it’s the family flooding that child’s nervous system with ‘Hey, you’re safe,’” she said.

And Kahn said it’s not the children who also may need help.

“For anybody who is supporting a child going through trauma ... find support for yourself, too,” she said.

With the right support, the pain wont go away, but it can be something they can cope with, Kahn said.

“It’s something you’ll carry for your lifetime. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be intense, overwhelming waves that drown you every day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’
Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 parking
Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts celebrate 78th wedding anniversary
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway