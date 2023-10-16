LVCVA says monorail riders can now get discounts on several Las Vegas attractions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced on Monday a new promotion that will allow guests to receive discounts on several attractions when they purchase a ticket for the monorail.

According to a news release, the new offering is part of the LVCVA’s “Show Your Ticket and Save” program.

As part of the program, the LVCVA says guests who purchase a monorail pass will receive access to discounted tickets to various Las Vegas attractions, including the High Roller, Papillon Helicopter Tours, FlyOver Vegas and more.

The group says that once a guest has purchased a monorail ticket,they can then use the link provided on the monorail eTicket confirmation, or scan any “Show Your Ticket and Save” sign inside the monorail faregates for full offer redemption details.

In the Monday news release, the agency said the following attractions were currently signed up to participate in the “Show Your Ticket and Save” program:

Amina Spa, Balla Italian Soul, The Tangier and Prendi at SAHARA Las Vegas

Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas

Big Bus Las Vegas

Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, REAL Bodies and Dino Safari at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Criss Angel Mindfreak and Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at Luxor Las Vegas

Donny Osmond, Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis and Menopause the Musical at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas

Fantasy Lab at Fashion Show Las Vegas

FlyOver Vegas

GoCar Tours

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

High Roller Observation Wheel and FlyLINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade

Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand

KAMU Ultra Karaoke located inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

The Magic of Jen Kramer, The International Bar and Sid’s Café at Westgate Las Vegas

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island Las Vegas

Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

PanIQ Escape Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Papillon Helicopter Tours

Pink Adventure Tours

Wayne: Up Close and Personal at Flamingo Las Vegas

More information on the program and specific participant offers can be found HERE.

The LVCVA says the monorail features seven stops along the east side of the Las Vegas Strip. According to the agency, as a 100% electric and zero-emission system, the monorail helps to reduce emissions by more than 27 tons per year.

Standard hours of operation for the monorail include Monday from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m, according to the LVCVA.

For more information, visit: lvmonorail.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.