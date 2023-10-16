Lee Canyon looking to hire 150 people ahead of upcoming ski season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon Ski Resort near Las Vegas announced on Monday that it is looking to hire about 150 people ahead of its upcoming winter season.

According to a news release, the work on Lee Canyon Road has been completed. However, the ski resort says that the road remains closed as government agencies continue to address other areas in the Spring Mountains that were impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Depending on weather conditions, the resort says it plans to open in early to mid-December, noting this is in its typical winter opening timeframe.

Those interested in a position with Lee Canyon are asked to apply online HERE.

According to the release, full and part-time job opportunities include seasonal positions in food and beverage, guest services, Lee Canyon’s ski and snowboard school, Lee Canyon Sports, mountain operations and more. The resort also notes that it also has openings in year-round positions like accounting, food and beverage, and maintenance.

For many of the open roles, Lee Canyon says skiing and snowboarding experience isn’t required.

“We’re looking for people who share our passion about the outdoors and who value community connection,” says Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing. “Lee Canyon is a great way to get started working in Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry that’s growing fast.”

The release notes that Lee Canyon staffers who fulfill their season employment in good standing can see a “significant” end-of-season bonus. The company also notes that all Lee Canyon employees can receive perks like paid commute time and ski passes for Lee Canyon and its sister properties.

Opening day for the 2023/24 winter season will be announced in the weeks ahead, Lee Canyon said.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

