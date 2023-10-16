Surprise Squad
Las Vegas ranks among top 10 best cities for visiting NFL fans, report says

A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, Monday,Oct 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report determined something that everyone likely assumed as it is — Las Vegas is one of the best cities for visiting NFL fans.

In order to determine the best NFL cities for visiting fans, website BonusFinder.com said it analyzed the 32 teams and their 30 stadiums and home cities among various factors including the history and prestige of the team and stadium, the number of sports-related attractions, sports bars and gambling options, prices at the stadium and more.

While Las Vegas, of course, made the list, you may be surprised that the city didn’t crack the top 5.

According to the study, Las Vegas came in at number six on the list.

Detroit, Michigan came in first followed by Chicago, Illinois, New Orleans, Louisiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The website provided the below info on Las Vegas’ placement on the list:

  • Las Vegas ranked as the sixth best NFL city to visit this season thanks to the high number of its sports bars and gambling opportunities, securing an overall score of 75.8 out of 100
  • The Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, took second place on the list of the most affordable hot dogs ($3) in the league
  • Las Vegas scored first on the number of sports bars within a 5-mile radius of the stadium with visitors able to choose from 86 options

On the opposite end, Los Angeles, California, ranked as the worst for visiting fans, according to the report.

