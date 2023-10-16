Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police: K-9 recovering after stabbing during burglary investigation

LVMPD K-9 Raider
LVMPD K-9 Raider(LVMPD Foundation)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K-9 is recovering after it was stabbed while working Monday.

LVMPD said they were called to a burglary investigation Oct. 16 around 5:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Treadway Lane, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road. Police said they were unable to find the suspect immediately, but the suspect was later seen running from the area and entering another home in the area.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Richard Goff, refused to obey officers’ commands. That’s when LVMPD deployed K-9 Raider to try and take Goff into custody. While Raider was deployed, police said Goff stabbed the K-9.

LVMPD deployed other “low lethal options” and eventually took Goff into custody. Goff was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries and will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including:

  • Burglary
  • Resist a Public Officer with a Deadly Weapon
  • Injure/Attempt to Kill a Police Animal

Raider was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic and is currently recovering, LVMPD said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’
Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 parking
Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City
Creator of beloved Bonnie Screams attraction opens haunted experience in Boulder City

Latest News

A house fire in North Las Vegas on Oct. 16
Two injured in North Las Vegas home fire
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Pedestrian hit in crash off Las Vegas Strip dies from injuries
Firefighters contained a fire in a single-story Las Vegas residence on Oct. 16
Structure fire near UNLV quickly contained
Signage for Lee Canyon Ski Resort is seen in the provided photo.
Lee Canyon looking to hire 150 people ahead of upcoming ski season
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Driver accused of DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas