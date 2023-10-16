Las Vegas police: K-9 recovering after stabbing during burglary investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K-9 is recovering after it was stabbed while working Monday.

LVMPD said they were called to a burglary investigation Oct. 16 around 5:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Treadway Lane, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road. Police said they were unable to find the suspect immediately, but the suspect was later seen running from the area and entering another home in the area.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Richard Goff, refused to obey officers’ commands. That’s when LVMPD deployed K-9 Raider to try and take Goff into custody. While Raider was deployed, police said Goff stabbed the K-9.

LVMPD deployed other “low lethal options” and eventually took Goff into custody. Goff was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries and will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including:

Burglary

Resist a Public Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Injure/Attempt to Kill a Police Animal

Raider was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic and is currently recovering, LVMPD said.

