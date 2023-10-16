Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Holocaust survivor reacts to war in Israel

A survivor of the Holocaust who now lives in Las Vegas spoke to FOX5 about the war in Israel.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 95-year-old Lucy Jacobs survived the Holocaust at Auschwitz Concentration Camp and lived in Israel for ten years. She said the violence happening there now in 2023 is hard to believe.

“I say, ‘God, why do you do this to the Jews? Why do we deserve this? Why?’” she said. “You took my mother, you took my father, took my siblings, and now you’re doing this. I have nieces and nephews in Israel, and you’re doing this to Israel.”

As the war progresses, Jacobs said her family in Israel is safe, but it hurts her to see the Israeli people in pain.

“I never believed that I lived that long to see what’s happened in Israel. We got a country, finally, and now they’re taking it away from us, and they’re punishing us there. Why? We suffered enough,” said Jacobs.

So far, the war has claimed more than 3,000 lives on both sides.

As of Friday, the Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

“No more punishing us. Please God. We were punished enough. Enough is enough,” said Jacobs.

On Friday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that around 1,800 people have been killed in the territory.

“I feel like as a privileged Palestinian that doesn’t have to live in occupied Palestine, I should be doing my duty to spread awareness that’s occurring,” said a man at a Palestine rally Thursday.

Two groups in Las Vegas stood separately Thursday, in solidarity with Israeli and Palestinian people, and calling for peace in the region.

“It’s incredibly painful, but it’s something that the Jewish community and Jewish people can overcome. Jews and Arabs have lived peacefully in the land of Palestine for thousands of years, and we can do it again,” said a woman at the Palestine rally.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

