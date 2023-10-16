Guest hits $100K jackpot at northwest Las Vegas casino on Friday the 13th
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had quite a lucky Friday the 13th after hitting a massive jackpot.
According to Station Casinos, the unidentified winner won a jackpot worth $101,023 while playing the “Dancing Drums” machine at Santa Fe Station.
The Dancing Drums progressive resets at $100,000, Station Casino said.
