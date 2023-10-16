Guest hits $100K jackpot at northwest Las Vegas casino on Friday the 13th

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had quite a lucky Friday the 13th after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to Station Casinos, the unidentified winner won a jackpot worth $101,023 while playing the “Dancing Drums” machine at Santa Fe Station.

$101,023 JACKPOT 🎰 🔥🎉



CONGRATS to this slot player at Santa Fe who hit this Dancing Drums progressive last night 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8qDWZK3vH9 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 14, 2023

The Dancing Drums progressive resets at $100,000, Station Casino said.

