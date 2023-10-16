Golden Knights bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Stars

(AP) - Dallas Stars (1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Dallas Stars.

Vegas went 51-22-9 overall and 34-18-1 in home games last season. The Golden Knights had a +42 goal differential last season, scoring 267 goals while giving up 225.

Dallas had a 47-21-14 record overall and a 29-14-7 record on the road last season. The Stars averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 25.0% (64 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Chase Wheatcroft: out (undisclosed).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.