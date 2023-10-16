Surprise Squad
Golden Knights bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
(AP) - Dallas Stars (1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Dallas Stars.

Vegas went 51-22-9 overall and 34-18-1 in home games last season. The Golden Knights had a +42 goal differential last season, scoring 267 goals while giving up 225.

Dallas had a 47-21-14 record overall and a 29-14-7 record on the road last season. The Stars averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 25.0% (64 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Chase Wheatcroft: out (undisclosed).

