Forecast Outlook - 10/16/23

Sunny, Dry and Hot Week Ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Good Morning!

We’ll tuck the October weather away this week as temperatures hang in the upper 80s and lower 90 over the next 7 days! An area of high pressure is keeping the forecast quiet for Southern Nevada this week, with a lack of cloud cover and light wind.

The high temperature Monday is at 89°. We’ll bump the high temperature up to 91° on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Temperatures remain well above average through the upcoming weekend under mostly sunny skies.

As we look long range, we’ll be working back some moisture and colder temperatures by the middle and end of next week in Southern Nevada. We’ll keep a closer eye on it as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

