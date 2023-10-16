Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-10/15/23

Warm & Quiet Weather Ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Those of us who live here love October weather and the week ahead is a perfect example of why.

High pressure will build over our area this week pushing daytime temperatures up several degrees above normal.

At this time of the year that temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and possibly 90 degrees.

The high pressure extends from the Desert Southwest all the way to Montana.

There will be a brief period of high level clouds on Tuesday but it won’t dampen our warm temperatures.

In fact those clouds will push through quickly and open the door for possibly high temperatures in the 90′s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The ridge will stick around for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

