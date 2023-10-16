Driver arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south Las Vegas Valley crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was arrested after a crash critically hurt another driver in the south Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 on E. Warm Springs Road and S. Shadow Crest St., near Spencer St.

According to police, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Shadow Crest while a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling west on Warm Springs. Police said the Chevrolet ran a red light as the Hyundai was traveling in the intersection.

After the crash, police said the Chevrolet attempted to flee the area and hit a nearby palm tree. Then, the driver of the Chevrolet fled the area on foot, and police said witnesses followed the driver until police arrived and placed him into custody.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Nimmo, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges, LVMPD said. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, LVMPD said.

