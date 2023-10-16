Surprise Squad
Driver accused of DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on Monday morning near Losee Road and Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, at about 6:05 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Losee Road after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Arriving officers said the motorcyclist, believed to be a male in his early 60s, was suffering from life-threatening injuries, NLVPD said. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police said in a news release.

NLVPD said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636 motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 2200 block of Losee Road. During this time a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on Losee Road in that same area.

The Chevy Tahoe made a left turn in front of the motorcycle while pulling into a private drive, causing the motorcycle to strike the front passenger side of the Tahoe, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, 38-year-old Armando Dominguez, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. According to police, Dominguez was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, driving without a driver’s license, due care while driving, and other traffic-related offenses.

The release noted that the motorcycle rider was wearing a D.O.T-approved helmet and speed is not believed to a factor at this time.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

