Disturbed bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announced on Monday that the group will bring its upcoming tour to Las Vegas.

According to promoter Live Nation, Disturbed will bring their “23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour” to the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sunday, March 30, 2024.

Live Nation says the tour will also feature Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

