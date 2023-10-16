Surprise Squad
Disturbed bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas

David Draiman, of the band Disturbed, performs on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Credit Union 1...
David Draiman, of the band Disturbed, performs on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announced on Monday that the group will bring its upcoming tour to Las Vegas.

According to promoter Live Nation, Disturbed will bring their “23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour” to the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sunday, March 30, 2024.

Live Nation says the tour will also feature Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

