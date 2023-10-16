Surprise Squad
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation. (WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Classes at Jackson State University were canceled Monday after a student was killed late Sunday evening, WLBT reports.

Jaylen Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, according to the university.

Burns, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, was taken to a hospital after the shooting.

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Additional security is on-site, and students are urged to carry their JSU ID at all times.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

