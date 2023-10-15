New York Liberty force Game 4 against Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals after dominant win
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces failed to secure the sweep in the WNBA Finals, losing to the New York Liberty Sunday afternoon.
The Liberty dominated the performance, winning 87-73, behind 27 points from Jonquel Jones. Aces’ guard Chelsea Gray also appeared to suffer a leg injury late in the fourth quarter.
The Aces face the Liberty again Wednesday night at 5 p.m. PT.
