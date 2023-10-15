Surprise Squad
New York Liberty force Game 4 against Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals after dominant win

New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja...
New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson(22) dives for the ball during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces failed to secure the sweep in the WNBA Finals, losing to the New York Liberty Sunday afternoon.

The Liberty dominated the performance, winning 87-73, behind 27 points from Jonquel Jones. Aces’ guard Chelsea Gray also appeared to suffer a leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

The Aces face the Liberty again Wednesday night at 5 p.m. PT.

