Forecast Outlook-10/15/23

Great Weather Ahead The Next Few Days
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Won’t be many people who will be unhappy with the weather forecast for the week ahead.

A strong ridge of high pressure will push daytime temperatures up several degrees above normal through at least next Saturday.

There will be lots of sunshine Sunday, similar to the conditions we enjoyed Saturday.

We have to leave the valley to find some form of active weather.

Surface pressure is up 2 mb compared to yesterday. That will pave the way for some breezy conditions between Needles and Ely.

Wind is expected to be between 15 to 25 mph in that area.

Back home, there will be some clouds over the valley Tuesday as a fast moving low slides in.

Those clouds should be gone Wednesday with the ridge dominating our forecast for the remainder of the week.

