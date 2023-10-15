Forecast Outlook-10/14/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the week ahead.

High pressure is building across the entire Desert Southwest and as the week goes on it will keep getting warmer.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s for the next 7 days with no rain in site.

There really isn’t even any strong winds that we will have to deal with.

Down around Laughlin and Bullhead City winds will gusts of up to 25 MPH can be expected late Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

The ridge gets nudged a bit late Monday into Tuesday allowing for a few clouds to drift into our area.

By Wednesday those clouds will be gone and we’ll get bac to clear skies.

