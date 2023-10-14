Weekend Outlook- October 14th & 15th, 2023

We’re locked in a dry pattern with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be running in the mid to low 80s with light wind in Las Vegas.

A partial solar eclipse will occur Saturday morning across Southern Nevada as the moon passes in front of the sun. The maximum eclipse for Las Vegas will be at 9:26 a.m. with the moon covering 82% of the sun. You’ll want to use eclipse glasses if you’re planning on viewing the eclipse. Looking directly into the sun without eye protection can cause eye damage. The forecast high temperature for Saturday afternoon is at 81°.

Sunday will be warmer with a forecast high of 86°. The warming trend continues into next week with sunshine and high temperatures hovering around 90° Monday through Wednesday. We’ll keep temperatures in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday with dry weather over the next 7 to 10 days.

