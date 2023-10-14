Tattoo shops celebrate Friday the 13th by slashing prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday the 13th is typically a day when some people try to avoid bad luck, but it has become a lucky day for the tattoo industry.

It’s become a tradition and something of a Black Friday for tattoo artists. Businesses across the country are slashing prices and offering deals to commemorate the unofficial holiday.

“They make it a tradition with their friends, it is something that has been around for a long time in the tattoo industry and this is October 13th, so it is an original Friday the 13th,” said Chris Fineran, owner of the Inky Dragon Tattoo shop.

His tattoo parlor located on West Flamingo Road is participating in the tradition this year by offering flash designs for $20. It’s one of his busiest days of the year, and he expects nearly 400 customers will get inked during the 24-hour marathon.

“It makes it to where the clients can get comfortable with the artist before spending a lot of money with them, they can come in and spend $20, feel the vibe between the artist and client, and that makes them comfortable enough to where they want to come back in and do more,” he said.

Dallas tattoo artist Dallas Peck is often credited for turning it into a nationwide tradition. He first held the tattoo marathon at his shop in 1995. Aysia Jackson says she looks forward to the holiday.

“The specials are always good because you are going to get a good quality tattoo for less than you would if you came on a regular day,” Jackson said. For Fineran, it’s about celebrating the art.

“It exposes us to so many people and that is what we want, the more people in our chair, the more our artists are being seen,” he said.

