UNLV investigating fraudulent health care letter falsely representing university

UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV is investigating after one of its medical partners said it received a fraudulent letter acting as if it was sent by the university.

“The university was recently notified by one of our healthcare partners stating that they’d received what was believed to be a fraudulent letter representing UNLV and outlining care for patients referred to this provider by our gender care team,” said Tony Allen, UNLV Executive Director of Strategic Communications.

Allen added that the letter was confirmed to be fraudulent. Its origins are unknown and are being investigated by University Police Services.

“UNLV is proud to have formed its gender care team—a first for higher education in Nevada—in 2019, and we believe everyone should have access to medical and mental health care in an environment that’s supportive, accepting, and respectful,” the university told FOX5.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

