Toy invented by St. Louis entrepreneur deemed so dangerous the government wants you to throw it away

Images of The FORT
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A toy invented by a St. Louis entrepreneur has been deemed so dangerous the United States government wants buyers to throw it away.

St. Louisan Conor Lewis raised more than $2 million in a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund The FORT. He thought of the idea as parents struggled to keep their kids occupied during the pandemic.

In 2021, First Alert 4 Investigates questioned Lewis after parents started to complain about long waits after ordering. At the time, he said supply chain issues were to blame.

Now, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled the product stating, “The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.” The commission said they received 17 reports of loose or broken magnets and three people were injured.

Anyone who owns one of the products is being advised to throw them away and not resell or donate them. Since the company is closed, there is no remedy for consumers.

