Las Vegas police respond to deadly motorcycle crash near Tropicana and Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a deadly vehicular crash near Tropicana and Pecos on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Tropicana near Pecos and turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading eastbound on the same street. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene. At approximately 6:30 p.m., traffic was shut down in both directions on Tropicana, from Pecos to McLeod. Be advised that delays in the area are expected.

An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.