Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police respond to deadly motorcycle crash near Tropicana and Pecos

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a deadly vehicular crash near Tropicana and Pecos on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Tropicana near Pecos and turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading eastbound on the same street. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene. At approximately 6:30 p.m., traffic was shut down in both directions on Tropicana, from Pecos to McLeod. Be advised that delays in the area are expected.

An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Juvenile arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Twain, Rainbow
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Zippy’s hires over 200 workers as it opens first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

A photo captures the F1 Pit Building rooftop equipped with Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules.
Las Vegas F1 pit building nearly completed
More than 8,000 local volunteers will help staff events before the big game
With four months to go, the Las Vegas Super Bowl committee is working hard behind the scenes
Members of the Culinary and Barteners Union held informational picket lines on the Las Vegas...
Thousands of hospitality workers took to the picket lines in Las Vegas
Rom lives in Moshav, which is a little over an hour away from Gaza and about 30 minutes from...
Rom Ben Eliyahu is a former Las Vegas resident who moved to Israel just a few months ago for cancer treatments. His home is now a warzone.