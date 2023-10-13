Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police: Driver hurt in crash involving school bus

Crash involving CCSD bus near Owens, Sloan on Oct. 13, 2023.
Crash involving CCSD bus near Owens, Sloan on Oct. 13, 2023.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital Friday after they were involved in a crash in the east valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive, near Sloan Lane.

According to police, it was a single-vehicle crash and involved a Clark County School District bus. LVMPD said the driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

