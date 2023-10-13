Las Vegas police: Driver hurt in crash involving school bus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital Friday after they were involved in a crash in the east valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive, near Sloan Lane.

According to police, it was a single-vehicle crash and involved a Clark County School District bus. LVMPD said the driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

