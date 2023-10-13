Surprise Squad
Las Vegas F1 pit building nearly completed

A photo captures the F1 Pit Building rooftop equipped with Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules.
A photo captures the F1 Pit Building rooftop equipped with Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules.(PRNewswire)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It has only been about 10 months since construction started on the 300,000-square-foot Formula 1 pit building at Koval and Harmon, but it’s nearly complete.

“The building itself is 95, almost 99 percent ready,” said F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Director of Race Operations Silvia Bellot.

Bellot says some grandstands across from the pit building are nearly completed as well.

Officials say shuttles will be provided to workers during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

“The track and the facility look pretty much ready,” Bellot added. “We have to finalize some of the details here in the pit, but we are in really, really good shape and very excited to welcome Formula 1 here in Las Vegas for the first time.”

F1 provided more details about November’s race. It says each race will be 50 laps. The estimated average speed for those 50 laps will be 147 miles per hour. The track is 3.8 miles long and F1 says it will take a car about one minute and 33 seconds to cover one lap. It estimates cars will travel at 212 miles per hour on the longest straightaway along the strip.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix race runs from November 16-18.

