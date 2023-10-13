Las Vegas charter school closes Friday in wake of global threats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the wake of threats against the Jewish community as war is raging on in Israel, a Las Vegas charter school has canceled classes on Friday

According to Innovations International Charter School, its Oakey campus is located on the site of a former Jewish temple. The school said it was canceling classes Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school advised in a notice to families that it would reopen again on Monday, Oct. 16 “with business as usual.”

