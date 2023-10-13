Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to fly out of Harry Reid International on Friday? The Las Vegas airport is advising travelers that several of its parking lots are already full.
The airport posted on X/Twitter at about 8:43 a.m. Friday three lots were already at capacity: The T1 long-term lot, T1 economy lot and the T3 economy lot. As of the airport’s posting, the T3 long-term lot was still open.
Officials advised travelers to consider getting a ride to the airport and to allow for more time to find a parking space if you are driving.
The airport did note that “availability will change throughout the day.”
