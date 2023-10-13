Surprise Squad
Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning

Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 parking
Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 parking(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to fly out of Harry Reid International on Friday? The Las Vegas airport is advising travelers that several of its parking lots are already full.

The airport posted on X/Twitter at about 8:43 a.m. Friday three lots were already at capacity: The T1 long-term lot, T1 economy lot and the T3 economy lot. As of the airport’s posting, the T3 long-term lot was still open.

Officials advised travelers to consider getting a ride to the airport and to allow for more time to find a parking space if you are driving.

The airport did note that “availability will change throughout the day.”

Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

