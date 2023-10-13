Las Vegas airport warns multiple parking lots already full Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to fly out of Harry Reid International on Friday? The Las Vegas airport is advising travelers that several of its parking lots are already full.

The airport posted on X/Twitter at about 8:43 a.m. Friday three lots were already at capacity: The T1 long-term lot, T1 economy lot and the T3 economy lot. As of the airport’s posting, the T3 long-term lot was still open.

FRIDAY PARKING UPDATE:

❌ T1 Long-Term FULL

❌ T1 Economy Lot FULL

❌ T3 Economy Lot FULL

✅ T3 Long-Term Lot OPEN

🤔 Consider getting a ride to the airport

🚗 Availability will change throughout the day

⏳ Allow more time to find a space pic.twitter.com/kodkYybapS — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) October 13, 2023

Officials advised travelers to consider getting a ride to the airport and to allow for more time to find a parking space if you are driving.

The airport did note that “availability will change throughout the day.”

