‘It stinks’: Moody homeowners upset after neighborhood pond packed with dead fish

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A pond in the Avalon neighborhood in Moody is dried out and filled with hundreds of dead fish. It’s causing problems for dozens of homeowners who say it smells, even in their homes, and they’re fed up.

One homeowner says the smell is so bad it’s all over his house, and he can’t get anyone to do anything about it. He didn’t want to share his name or show his face but wants all the fish and the stench gone.

“With it drying up, there’s just been a ton of dead fish, and all of the fish is literally at my backdoor,” said the homeowner. “The smell was getting bad in the neighborhood. Now it went from the neighborhood, and now it’s inside the house.”

He says he has contacted their homeowners’ association, but nothing has changed.

“Our HOA this is the same HOA where if you have a welcome sign at your front door, you’ll get a $50 fine. So, it’s just very strict, and I feel like it’s the HOA’s responsibility to do that.”

The money they spend on HOA dues, he says, could be used to clear out this pond.

“We pay the highest in HOA dues, and the rules here are so much stricter than they are anywhere else,” said the homeowner. “I get having the rules keeping yards clean, not having trash cars in your driveway. I don’t think it’s too much to ask to pull the money out and put some Lyme on this fish to get it to go away pretty quick.”

WBRC contacted the HOA and they said, “The Avalon Board of Directors is aware of this issue, cares about the residents, and is in the process of handling this.”

