Historic hotel outside Death Valley devastated by flooding, continued closure of park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All of Death Valley National Park remains closed after Tropical Storm Hilary brought historic flooding in August. Businesses surrounding the park in both California and Nevada that rely on tourism have gone for months without it.

Dating back to the park’s mining days, FOX5 visited one historic hotel to learn more about the continuing impact.

For 100 years, the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel have stood the test of time but the August storm has been one of the biggest tests.

“This is by far the worse flood we have ever experienced here in Death Valley Junction… I was the first one to lay eyes on the building… some of our walls were falling apart… the southside of our building had nine inches,” recounted Hotel Manager Emilee Brown. Brown was not even able to get to the hotel for two days because of extreme damage to roads in the area.

The crown jewel of the property, the opera house, something tourists from around the world come to see hand painted by ballerina turned matriarch of the property Marta Becket was flooded, yet her murals protected by baseboard were unscathed.

“They were not touched, and I think that that’s Marta,” Brown shared. Some of her murals in the hotel rooms and the lobby were damaged. More than half of the hotel rooms were flooded. Though repair work continues, two weeks after the storm the hotel reopened but with the national park closed, visitors have not returned.

“Last night we had no reservations and I think tonight we have one or two... This time of year, last year we were sold out,” Brown revealed. Next month, there’s a wedding and several performances on the books, all visitors welcome to come and help the hotel financially recover.

“Tourism is our livelihood here and since we don’t have tourism, we don’t have business right now so right now we are struggling,” Brown contended.

The Amargosa Opera House and Hotel is open for overnight guests. They also offer tours of the property at 9am and 6pm every day.

Death Valley National Park is aiming for a partial re-opening this Sunday, though the first entrance to be re-opened will be in Lone Pine, California on the westside of the park rather than the eastside closer to Las Vegas.

