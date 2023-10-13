Surprise Squad
Free viewing glasses for annular solar eclipse offered at some Las Vegas library branches

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Valley residents can pick up a free pair of viewing glasses for Saturday’s annular solar eclipse at some library branches.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District says it will offer eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last) at some of its branches across the valley.

According to CNN, the annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

This Saturday’s eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska, according to NASA.

Here's what to know if you are hoping to view the annular solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Saturday.

To find a library branch in Las Vegas that is offering the free glasses, visit: librarydistrict.org/solareclipse.

