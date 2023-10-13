Free viewing glasses for annular solar eclipse offered at some Las Vegas library branches
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Valley residents can pick up a free pair of viewing glasses for Saturday’s annular solar eclipse at some library branches.
The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District says it will offer eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last) at some of its branches across the valley.
According to CNN, the annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.
This Saturday’s eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska, according to NASA.
To find a library branch in Las Vegas that is offering the free glasses, visit: librarydistrict.org/solareclipse.
