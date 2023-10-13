‘Dropicana’ construction to bring traffic restrictions next week and beyond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that ongoing work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will bring traffic restrictions and additional ongoing closures.

The details are as follows:

I-15 and ramps closures, Oct. 13 (NDOT)

Dropicana local roadway closures, Oct. 13 (NDOT)

Traffic control operations are subject to change based on weather and other factors. Please visit www.i15trop.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.