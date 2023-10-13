‘Dropicana’ construction to bring traffic restrictions next week and beyond
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that ongoing work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will bring traffic restrictions and additional ongoing closures.
The details are as follows:
Traffic control operations are subject to change based on weather and other factors. Please visit www.i15trop.com for more information.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.