Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘Dropicana’ construction to bring traffic restrictions next week and beyond

Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that ongoing work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will bring traffic restrictions and additional ongoing closures.

The details are as follows:

I-15 and ramps closures, Oct. 13
I-15 and ramps closures, Oct. 13(NDOT)
Dropicana local roadway closures, Oct. 13
Dropicana local roadway closures, Oct. 13(NDOT)

Traffic control operations are subject to change based on weather and other factors. Please visit www.i15trop.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy's Express Car Wash brings new scares
‘Tunnel of Terror’: Haunted car wash set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File image of classroom
2 Las Vegas schools close Friday in wake of global threats
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41
Driver now facing DUI charge after North Las Vegas boy hit, killed while dropped off for school
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond to deadly motorcycle crash near Tropicana and Pecos

Latest News

Las Vegas animal shelter helping dog found with bullet in chest
Las Vegas animal shelter helping dog found with bullet in chest
FULL INTERVIEW: Las Vegas rabbi discusses ongoing Israel, Palestine conflict
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV investigating fraudulent health care letter falsely representing university
Flood damage on CA-190 before temporary repairs. This is milepost 79, between Stovepipe Wells...
Death Valley National Park to partially re-open on Sunday