Culinary Union Local 226 workers stage informational picket

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of hospitality workers took over the Las Vegas Strip in front of Park MGM, as Culinary Union 226 members held the second of two informational pickets Thursday.

The Union is fighting for a new 5-year contract with top resorts on the Strip, including MGM, Caesars and Wynn.

“One job should be enough for everyone,” MGM server Albaro Gomez told FOX5. “We’re just waiting for a fair contract. That’s it.”

Gomez and the thousands of his colleagues that packed the space in front of Park MGM, even spilling over in front of New York, New York, tried to make their voices heard. People driving by were showing their support for the union members.

“I think we have the public on our side here,” Nick Houck, a bartender at Aria, said about the honks he heard during the picket.

“It makes me feel great,” Gomez added. “It looks like everyone is backing us up.”

Gomez was one of many people who said they took off work to be at the picket event.

“I know that most people here are on their days off,” Houck noted. “And I do call off and take off days to come here whenever I need to.”

Houck added that if a strike materializes, he’s all in.

“Sometimes it’s more than just money,” he said. “You’ve got to make a sacrifice to fight for what you deserve.”

Houck described how a potential strike would look.

“Imagine no rooms being cleaned, no ashtrays being emptied, no dishes being washed,” he said. “So there will be people being mad. Mad customers. It’ll be chaos.”

The Union’s leadership has been authorized to call for a strike, although has not done so as of yet. Before that decision is made, though, Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge thinks Thursday’s demonstration was a win.

“We’ve been in bargaining since April,” he said. “We really haven’t gotten anywhere. And I think we achieved our goal.”

The union has not yet set a strike deadline and said that it “continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies.”

FOX5 has reached out to MGM, Caesars and Wynn for comment on negotiations and has not heard back.

While Vice President Kamala Harris was in Las Vegas this afternoon, she visited the Culinary Union Local 226 Headquarters and spoke with members. She called culinary workers the “true champions for working people” and thanked them for “standing up for working people.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.