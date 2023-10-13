Bellagio set to celebrate 25 years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ushering in what arguably changed the landscape of Las Vegas Strip properties forever, the Bellagio Resort & Casino opened its doors to the public for the first time on Oct. 15, 1998.
With an original cost of $1.6 billion, the world-renowned property was the brainchild of Steve Wynn and was later purchased by MGM Resorts International.
This Sunday, Oct. 15, will mark the resort’s 25th anniversary.
Since its debut in 1998, the Fountains of Bellagio have remained one of the most recognizable attractions in the world. According to the Bellagio, featuring music that ranges from Andrea Bocelli to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, the iconic water display has performed 183,700 times.
The company also notes that many employees who helped open the property still remain employed at the Bellagio today - 1,221 of the 6,000 team members to be exact.
In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Clark County Commissioners earlier this month proclaimed Oct. 15 to be the official Bellagio Resort & Casino Day.
MGM Resorts provided the below by the numbers facts for the Bellagio and CIrque’s “O” show in ahead of the 25th birthday:
Bellagio by the Numbers
- Day One employees currently working at the resort: 1,221 of 6,000 total employees
- Daily guests to the Conservatory: 15,000
- Bottles of champagne popped in 25 years: 547,500
- Pounds of caviar served since 1998: 27,375
- Pounds of crab legs consumed since 1998: 9,125,000
- Fountain shows performed: 183,700
- Weddings hosted: 13,508
“O” by Cirque du Soleil by the Numbers
- Tickets sold: 19.1 million
- Performances: 11,345
- Show costumes: 1,200 costumes and headpieces in every performance across 77 performers
- Underwater communication: 26 speakers and 14 technicians
- Lighting: Bellagio Theatre uses 222,956 feet of cable, more than 42 miles
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.