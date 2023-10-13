Bellagio set to celebrate 25 years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ushering in what arguably changed the landscape of Las Vegas Strip properties forever, the Bellagio Resort & Casino opened its doors to the public for the first time on Oct. 15, 1998.

With an original cost of $1.6 billion, the world-renowned property was the brainchild of Steve Wynn and was later purchased by MGM Resorts International.

This Sunday, Oct. 15, will mark the resort’s 25th anniversary.

Since its debut in 1998, the Fountains of Bellagio have remained one of the most recognizable attractions in the world. According to the Bellagio, featuring music that ranges from Andrea Bocelli to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, the iconic water display has performed 183,700 times.

Since opening,, the Bellagio water show has been dazzling visitors seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The company also notes that many employees who helped open the property still remain employed at the Bellagio today - 1,221 of the 6,000 team members to be exact.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Clark County Commissioners earlier this month proclaimed Oct. 15 to be the official Bellagio Resort & Casino Day.

MGM Resorts provided the below by the numbers facts for the Bellagio and CIrque’s “O” show in ahead of the 25th birthday:

Bellagio by the Numbers

Day One employees currently working at the resort: 1,221 of 6,000 total employees

Daily guests to the Conservatory: 15,000

Bottles of champagne popped in 25 years: 547,500

Pounds of caviar served since 1998: 27,375

Pounds of crab legs consumed since 1998: 9,125,000

Fountain shows performed: 183,700

Weddings hosted: 13,508

“O” by Cirque du Soleil by the Numbers

Tickets sold: 19.1 million

Performances: 11,345

Show costumes: 1,200 costumes and headpieces in every performance across 77 performers

Underwater communication: 26 speakers and 14 technicians

Lighting: Bellagio Theatre uses 222,956 feet of cable, more than 42 miles

