“We hear the bombs all the time,” former Las Vegas resident living in Israel describes warzone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rom Ben Eliyahu is a former Las Vegas resident who moved to Israel just a few months ago for cancer treatments. His home is now a warzone.

“Today we had to go into shelters. We hear the bombs all the time. We hear the bombs because of the iron dome hitting the missiles that come from Gaza. They shoot non-stop, non-stop, day and night,” he said Wednesday. “You hear the bombs outside far away, but you don’t know if it’s going to hit the house or if there are people outside.”

Rom lives in Moshav, which is a little over an hour away from Gaza and about 30 minutes from Tel Aviv. He said most newer homes in Israel have bomb shelters built in. “You hear the sirens, and then everyone has alerts on their phones. Technology in Israel is very developed, so we know exactly where the missiles are going,” said Rom. “Once missiles pass the Iron Dome and are on the way here, we have about a minute to run to the shelter, and that’s a very long time. Whoever is closer around Gaza has a couple of seconds.”

Rom had to seek shelter himself just hours before we spoke to him Wednesday, although he said it’s worse for others closer to the violence.

“We are in a much safer area,” he said. “Anywhere north or south, it’s a different story. They get into the shelters, and sometimes they have to sit there for hours and hours.”

Rom said he can’t even count how many of his friends have now lost their lives both in civilian attacks and serving in the military, and many others are still unreachable.

“Some died, some are captured, and some are missing,” said Rom. “You don’t know if you prefer to know that they are just dead, or they are captured and what they have to go through. You don’t want to think about it.”

Rom and his partner have been volunteering, sending food and supplies to soldiers, doing what they can to keep their minds occupied while violence and fear surround them.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.