‘Tunnel of Terror’: Haunted car wash set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween

Tommy's Express Car Wash brings new scares(Free-to-use)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A haunted car wash is set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween.

According to Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the company will turn its location in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley into a Halloween-themed wash later this month.

“Clean, scary, and fun for everyone,” Tommy’s Express Car Wash says in describing the experience. “Jump scares, dressed-up Team members, and spooky music work together to create a wonderfully scary ride through the wash.”

According to the company’s website, the Tommy’s location at 4555 W. Ann Road will offer the “Tunnel of Terror” experience from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Oct. 26-29. The website notes that the event costs $20 in Las Vegas.

Tickets are not available ahead of time for “Tunnel of Terror,” the website states.

Attendees should be advised that Tommy’s does warn that the experience “may not be suitable for young children or those who scare easily.”

The company says that “once the gate arm goes up, expect 3 minutes of terror!”

